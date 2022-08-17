Hyatt Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Hyatt Hotels Corporation found using ticker (H) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 122 and 85 calculating the mean target price we have 101.94. With the stocks previous close at 92.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81 and the 200 day MA is 87.94. The market cap for the company is $10,382m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hyatt.com

The potential market cap would be $11,413m based on the market concensus.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands. As of March 31, 2022, the company’s hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 540 hotels comprising 113,000 rooms worldwide. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.