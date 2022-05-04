Hyatt Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Hyatt Hotels Corporation found using ticker (H) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 117 and 80 with a mean TP of 101.24. Now with the previous closing price of 94.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 93.58 and the 200 day MA is 86.24. The company has a market cap of $9,866m. Company Website: https://www.hyatt.com

The potential market cap would be $10,597m based on the market concensus.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 515 hotels, comprising 171,399 rooms worldwide. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.