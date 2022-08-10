Hyatt Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Hyatt Hotels Corporation with ticker code (H) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 121 and 82 and has a mean target at 100.63. Now with the previous closing price of 85.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 87.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,546m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.hyatt.com

The potential market cap would be $11,277m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands. As of March 31, 2022, the company’s hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 540 hotels comprising 113,000 rooms worldwide. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.