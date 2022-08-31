Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Hyatt Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation with ticker code (H) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 122 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 102.63. Now with the previous closing price of 90.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.45 while the 200 day moving average is 88.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,761m. Company Website: https://www.hyatt.com

The potential market cap would be $11,081m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands. As of March 31, 2022, the company’s hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 540 hotels comprising 113,000 rooms worldwide. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

You might also enjoy reading  Hyatt Hotels Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.