Hyatt Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Hyatt Hotels Corporation found using ticker (H) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 92 calculating the average target price we see 106.25. Now with the previous closing price of 95.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 88.19. The market cap for the company is $10,396m. Company Website: https://www.hyatt.com

The potential market cap would be $11,607m based on the market concensus.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands. As of June 30, 2022, the company’s hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 1,150 hotels in 72 countries across six continents.. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.