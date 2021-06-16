Hyatt Hotels Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.7% Downside

Hyatt Hotels Corporation found using ticker (H) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 76.73. With the stocks previous close at 82.27 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.7%. The day 50 moving average is 79.45 and the 200 day MA is 78.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,345m. Find out more information at: http://www.hyatt.com

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre, tommie, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, and Hyatt Resorts brands. As of March 31, 2021, the company’s hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 1000 hotels. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.