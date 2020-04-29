Huttig Building Products – Consenus Indicates Potential 831.0% Upside

Huttig Building Products found using ticker (HBP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 8.1 and 8.1 with the average target price sitting at 8.1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 831.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.79 while the 200 day moving average is 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25m. Visit the company website at: http://www.huttig.com

Huttig Building Products, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands. It also provides general building products, such as fasteners and connectors, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, TimberTech, AZEK, RDI, GAF Roofing, Maibec, Knauf, GCP Technologies, Fiberon, Alpha Protech, MFM, Lomanco, and Fortifiber brands. In addition, the company offers wood products comprising engineered wood products used in floor systems, wood panels, and lumber; and value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery under the Louisiana Pacific and Rosboro brands. It markets and sells its products to building materials dealers; national buying groups; home centers; and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes through 27 wholesale distribution centers serving 41 states. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

