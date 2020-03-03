Huntsworth plc 0.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

Huntsworth plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HNT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Huntsworth plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 108 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.5% from today’s opening price of 108.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 43.1 points and increased 23.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 110.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 58.24 GBX.

Huntsworth plc has a 50 day moving average of 74.34 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 89.50. There are currently 72,070,284 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,400,797. Market capitalisation for LON:HNT is £403,449,288 GBP.

