Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Huntsman Corporation with ticker code (HUN) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 27.26. Now with the previous closing price of 24.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day MA is 23.85 and the 200 day moving average is 20.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,319m. Company Website: http://www.huntsman.com

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures specialty amines, ethyleneamines, and maleic anhydrides, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company’s products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, digital inks, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

