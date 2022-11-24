Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Huntsman Corporation found using ticker (HUN) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 25 and has a mean target at 30.79. Now with the previous closing price of 28.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day MA is 26.4 and the 200 day MA is 31.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,488m. Company Website: https://www.huntsman.com

The potential market cap would be $5,925m based on the market concensus.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; high performance thermoset resins, curing agents and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals and dyes. The company’s products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

