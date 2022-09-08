Twitter
Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Huntsman Corporation with ticker code (HUN) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 38.56. With the stocks previous close at 26.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.0%. The 50 day MA is 29.08 and the 200 day moving average is 33.75. The market cap for the company is $5,368m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.huntsman.com

The potential market cap would be $7,781m based on the market concensus.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; high performance thermoset resins, curing agents and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals and dyes. The company’s products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

