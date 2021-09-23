Twitter
Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.1% Upside

Huntsman Corporation with ticker code (HUN) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 35.71. With the stocks previous close at 25.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.04 and the 200 day MA is 27.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,850m. Visit the company website at: http://www.huntsman.com

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; high performance thermoset resins, curing agents and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals and dyes. The company’s products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

