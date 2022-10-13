Follow us on:

Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Huntsman Corporation with ticker code (HUN) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 25 with a mean TP of 33.84. Now with the previous closing price of 25.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.38 and the 200 day MA is 32.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,160m. Visit the company website at: https://www.huntsman.com

The potential market cap would be $6,800m based on the market concensus.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; high performance thermoset resins, curing agents and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals and dyes. The company’s products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

