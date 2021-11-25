Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Huntsman Corporation found using ticker (HUN) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 40. With the stocks previous close at 33.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.38 while the 200 day moving average is 28.51. The company has a market cap of $7,195m. Find out more information at: http://www.huntsman.com

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; high performance thermoset resins, curing agents and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals and dyes. The company’s products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.