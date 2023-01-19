Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Huntsman Corporation found using ticker (HUN) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 31.05. Now with the previous closing price of 30.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.74. The market cap for the company is $5,871m. Find out more information at: https://www.huntsman.com

The potential market cap would be $5,945m based on the market concensus.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicalsluding methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydridesluding ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; high performance thermoset resins, curing agents and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals and dyes. The company’s products are used in a range of applicationsluding adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.