Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

Huntsman Corporation with ticker code (HUN) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 31.32. Now with the previous closing price of 31.84 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.66 and the 200 day moving average is 29.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,116m. Company Website: https://www.huntsman.com

The potential market cap would be $6,017m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicalsluding methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydridesluding ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; high performance thermoset resins, curing agents and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals and dyes. The company’s products are used in a range of applicationsluding adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.