Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Huntsman Corporation with ticker code (HUN) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 31.32. Now with the previous closing price of 31.84 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.66 and the 200 day moving average is 29.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,116m. Company Website: https://www.huntsman.com

The potential market cap would be $6,017m based on the market concensus.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicalsluding methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydridesluding ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; high performance thermoset resins, curing agents and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals and dyes. The company’s products are used in a range of applicationsluding adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.