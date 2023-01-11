Huntsman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

Huntsman Corporation found using ticker (HUN) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 30.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.96 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.4%. The day 50 moving average is 27.84 while the 200 day moving average is 29.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,029m. Find out more information at: https://www.huntsman.com

The potential market cap would be $5,945m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; high performance thermoset resins, curing agents and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals and dyes. The company’s products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.