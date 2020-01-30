Hunting plc 95.7% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Hunting plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HTG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Hunting plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 630 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 95.7% from today’s opening price of 322 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 95.4 points and decreased 76 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 657 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 305.2 GBX.

Hunting plc has a 50 day moving average of 394.45 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 469.54. There are currently 166,940,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 846,273. Market capitalisation for LON:HTG is £521,854,706 GBP.