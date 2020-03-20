Hunting plc 51.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Hunting plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HTG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Hunting plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 260 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 51.6% from the opening price of 171.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 133.5 points and decreased 234.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 657 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 148.9 GBX.

Hunting plc has a 50 day moving average of 308.98 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 421.49. There are currently 404,704,649 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,533,367. Market capitalisation for LON:HTG is £298,762,245 GBP.

