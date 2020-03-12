Hunting plc 50.6% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Hunting plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HTG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Hunting plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 290 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 50.6% from today’s opening price of 192.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 127.5 points and decreased 204.3 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 657 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 150.9 GBX.

Hunting plc has a 50 day moving average of 335.54 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 431.45. There are currently 166,373,998 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,231,532. Market capitalisation for LON:HTG is £321,933,686 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn