Hunting plc 3% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Hunting plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HTG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Hunting plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 320 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.0% from the opening price of 329.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 32.8 points and decreased 41.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 657 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 283 GBX.

Hunting plc has a 50 day moving average of 352.35 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 440.37. There are currently 166,779,392 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,001,385. Market capitalisation for LON:HTG is £528,023,565 GBP.

