Hunting plc 24.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Hunting plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HTG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Hunting plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 490 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 24.9% from today’s opening price of 392.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.2 points and decreased 110.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 657 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 360.2 GBX.

Hunting plc has a 50 day moving average of 413.91 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 503.06. There are currently 166,940,082 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 571,504. Market capitalisation for LON:HTG is £655,740,621 GBP.