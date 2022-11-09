Hunting plc 16.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Hunting plc with ticker (LON:HTG) now has a potential upside of 16.8% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 360 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hunting plc share price of 300 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.8%. Trading has ranged between 143 (52 week low) and 357 (52 week high) with an average of 388,125 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £477,562,751.



Hunting PLC is engaged in the manufacture, trade and rental of upstream equipment for the wellbore. It manufactures downhole metal tools and components required to extract hydrocarbons across the well construction, completion, and intervention stages of the well’s lifecycle. Its segments include Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes perforating products and accessories. Its products include shaped charge technologies and well completion instrumentation. North America segment supplies oil country tubular goods (OCTG), connections, subsea equipment, intervention tools, electronics and complex deep hole drilling and precision machining services for the United States and overseas markets. EMEA segment has operations in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Asia Pacific segment manufactures connections, accessories and OCTG supply.







