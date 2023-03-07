Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Hummingbird Resources PLC .0% potential downside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Hummingbird Resources PLC with ticker (LON:HUM) now has a potential downside of .0% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 7 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hummingbird Resources PLC share price of 7 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential downside of .0%. Trading has ranged between 5 (52 week low) and 19 (52 week high) with an average of 1,144,175 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £33,494,962.

Humana Inc. is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through three reportable segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts. It also includes its contract to administer the limited income newly eligible transition (LI-NET), prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and long-term support services benefits. The Group and Specialty segment consists of employer group commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and employer groups, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health benefits, as well as administrative services only products. The Healthcare Services segment includes pharmacy, provider, and home services, along with other services and capabilities to promote wellness and population health.



