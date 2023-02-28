Hummingbird Resources PLC -8.4% potential downside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Hummingbird Resources PLC with ticker (LON:HUM) now has a potential downside of -8.4% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 7 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hummingbird Resources PLC share price of 8 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential downside of -8.4%. Trading has ranged between 5 (52 week low) and 19 (52 week high) with an average of 1,331,658 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £36,530,281.



