Hummingbird Resources PLC -27.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Hummingbird Resources PLC with ticker (LON:HUM) now has a potential downside of -27.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 12 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hummingbird Resources PLC share price of 15 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential downside of -27.3%. Trading has ranged between 11 (52 week low) and 24 (52 week high) with an average of 1,291,831 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £60,143,286.

Humana Inc. is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or via group Medicare accounts. The Group and Specialty segment consists of employer group commercial insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and employer groups, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health benefits, as well as administrative services only (ASO) products. The Healthcare Services segment includes services offered to its health plan members as well as to third parties, including pharmacy solutions, provider services, and clinical care service, such as home health and other services and capabilities to promote wellness and population health.



