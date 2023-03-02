Humana Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Humana Inc. with ticker code (HUM) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 667 and 550 calculating the mean target price we have 602.19. With the stocks previous close at 495.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 498.76 and the 200 day moving average is 493.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $62,006m. Visit the company website at: https://www.humana.com

The potential market cap would be $75,430m based on the market concensus.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, life insurance, and other supplemental health benefits, as well as administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups; military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract; and engages in the operations of PBM business. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, and home solutions services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.