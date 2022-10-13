Humana Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Humana Inc. found using ticker (HUM) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 590 and 514 calculating the mean target price we have 552.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 498.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 490.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 452.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $62,542m. Company Website: https://www.humana.com

The potential market cap would be $69,261m based on the market concensus.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health benefits; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups, as well as military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, and home solutions services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 17 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 5 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.