Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 562.5% Upside

Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. with ticker code (HHT) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2.65 and 2.65 with the average target price sitting at 2.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 562.5%. The day 50 moving average is 0.7 and the 200 day moving average is 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.china-acm.com

Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concretes; and compound admixture, lightweight aggregate, energy- saving phase change thermostat, and C100 high performance concrete products. It serves subcontractors, general contractors, property owners and developers, governmental agencies, and home builders. The company was formerly known as China Advanced Construction Materials Group and changed its name to Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. in July 2019. Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

