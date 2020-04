Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 546.3% Upside

Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. with ticker code (HHT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.65 and 2.65 with the average target price sitting at 2.65. With the stocks previous close at 0.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 546.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.56. The market cap for the company is $7m. Find out more information at: http://www.china-acm.com

Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concretes; and compound admixture, lightweight aggregate, energy- saving phase change thermostat, and C100 high performance concrete products. It serves subcontractors, general contractors, property owners and developers, governmental agencies, and home builders. The company was formerly known as China Advanced Construction Materials Group and changed its name to Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. in July 2019. Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn