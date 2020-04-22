Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 516.3% Upside

Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. with ticker code (HHT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.65 and 2.65 calculating the mean target price we have 2.65. Now with the previous closing price of 0.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 516.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $7m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.china-acm.com

Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concretes; and compound admixture, lightweight aggregate, energy- saving phase change thermostat, and C100 high performance concrete products. It serves subcontractors, general contractors, property owners and developers, governmental agencies, and home builders. The company was formerly known as China Advanced Construction Materials Group and changed its name to Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. in July 2019. Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

