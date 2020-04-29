Hudson Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Hudson Technologies with ticker code (HDSN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.5 and 0.8 with the average target price sitting at 1.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.74 and the 200 day MA is 0.75. The company has a market cap of $38m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hudsontech.com

Hudson Technologies a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company’s products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

