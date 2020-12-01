Hudson Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Hudson Technologies with ticker code (HDSN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 1.15 with the average target price sitting at 1.32. With the stocks previous close at 1.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day MA is 1.14 while the 200 day moving average is 1.09. The company has a market cap of $57m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hudsontech.com

Hudson Technologies a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company’s products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.