Hudson Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Hudson Ltd. found using ticker (HUD) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.7 and 7.7 with the average target price sitting at 7.7. With the stocks previous close at 7.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .1%. The 50 day MA is 7.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.36. The market cap for the company is $710m. Company Website: http://www.hudsongroup.com

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. The company offers reading materials, grab-and-go snacks and beverages, souvenirs, electronics, and travel accessories; duty-free and duty-paid perfumes and cosmetics, food, jewelry and watches, accessories, wines and spirits, and tobacco; electronics and electronics accessories; and books. It also operates stand-alone quick service food and beverage outlets, such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Jason’s Deli, and Pinkberry under franchise agreements. The company operates its stores under the Hudson, Hudson News, Hudson Bookseller, and Ink by Hudson brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 1,013 stores in 88 locations. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.