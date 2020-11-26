Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Hudson Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Hudson Ltd. found using ticker (HUD) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.7 and 7.7 with the average target price sitting at 7.7. With the stocks previous close at 7.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .1%. The 50 day MA is 7.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.36. The market cap for the company is $710m. Company Website: http://www.hudsongroup.com

Share on Stocktwits

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. The company offers reading materials, grab-and-go snacks and beverages, souvenirs, electronics, and travel accessories; duty-free and duty-paid perfumes and cosmetics, food, jewelry and watches, accessories, wines and spirits, and tobacco; electronics and electronics accessories; and books. It also operates stand-alone quick service food and beverage outlets, such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Jason’s Deli, and Pinkberry under franchise agreements. The company operates its stores under the Hudson, Hudson News, Hudson Bookseller, and Ink by Hudson brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 1,013 stores in 88 locations. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.