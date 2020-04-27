HTG Molecular Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 355.9% Upside

HTG Molecular Diagnostics with ticker code (HTGM) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 0.7 with a mean TP of 1.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 355.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $20m. Visit the company website at: http://www.htgmolecular.com

HTG Molecular Diagnostics a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay; HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA Whole-Transcriptome Assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq EGFR, KRAS and BRAF Mutation Assay; and HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development of custom RUO assays; governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; development and professional services agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd; and an agreement with Illumina for the development of nuclease-protection-based RNA or DNA profiling tests. The company was formerly known as HTG and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn