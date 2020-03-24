HSBC Holdings plc 9.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Societe Generale

HSBC Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSBA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Societe Generale. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 450 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -9.6% from today’s opening price of 497.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 52.85 points and decreased 100.05 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 687.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 432.8 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 552.37 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 599.89. There are currently 20,331,965,256 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 72,744,041. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £100,775,384,550 GBP.

