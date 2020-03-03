HSBC Holdings plc 8.2% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

HSBC Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSBA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 570 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 8.2% from today’s opening price of 526.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 29.1 points and decreased 31.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 687.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 511.4 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 583.34 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 612.40. There are currently 20,331,965,256 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 38,411,894. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £106,783,484,006 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn