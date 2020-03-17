HSBC Holdings plc 7.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

HSBC Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSBA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 440 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.5% from today’s opening price of 475.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 114.8 points and decreased 117.1 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 687.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 432.8 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 604.40. There are currently 20,331,965,256 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 60,612,006. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £96,515,841,552 GBP.

