HSBC Holdings plc 61.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HSBA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CONVICTION BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 745 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 61.5% from today’s opening price of 461.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 58.8 points and decreased 127.7 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 687.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 432.8 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 542.65 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 595.85. There are currently 20,331,965,256 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 80,236,929. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £92,164,796,023 GBP.

