HSBC Holdings plc 6.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

HSBC Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HSBA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Societe Generale. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 600 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 6.2% from the opening price of 565 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.6 points and decreased 9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 687.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 549.5 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 590.80 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 616.63. There are currently 20,313,671,161 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 24,657,630. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £114,122,202,102 GBP.

