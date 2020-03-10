HSBC Holdings plc 56.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSBA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CONVICTION BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 750 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 56.4% from the opening price of 479.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 98.8 points and decreased 84.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 687.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 464.3 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at . There are currently 20,331,965,256 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 48,142,019. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £99,179,324,036 GBP.

