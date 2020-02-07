HSBC Holdings plc 49.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSBA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CONVICTION BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 860 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 49.6% from today’s opening price of 575 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6.3 points and decreased 14.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 687.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 550.5 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 583.57 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 619.09. There are currently 20,313,671,161 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 18,571,500. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £116,844,238,997 GBP.