HSBC Holdings plc 48.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HSBA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CONVICTION BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 785 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 48.7% from today’s opening price of 527.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 27.8 points and decreased 41.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 687.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 511.5 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 584.84 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 612.82. There are currently 20,331,965,256 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 35,465,918. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £105,136,587,374 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn