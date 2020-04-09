HSBC Holdings plc 21.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

HSBC Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HSBA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 515 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 21.5% from today’s opening price of 423.85 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 54.65 points and decreased 164.75 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 687.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 387.65 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 521.10 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 587.44. There are currently 20,365,013,016 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 79,304,175. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £84,973,016,809 GBP.

