HSBC Holdings plc 2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Exane BNP Paribas

HSBC Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSBA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Exane BNP Paribas have set a target price of 490 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.0% from today’s opening price of 500.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 68.8 points and decreased 61.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 687.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 490.85 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 579.17 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 610.31. There are currently 20,331,965,256 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 44,398,234. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £100,256,921,918 GBP.

