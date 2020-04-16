HSBC Holdings plc 2.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

HSBC Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSBA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 420 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 2.3% from the opening price of 410.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 83.95 points and decreased 181.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 687.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 387.65 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 510.68 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 582.79. There are currently 162,115,870 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 75,230,977. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £82,651,406,568 GBP.

