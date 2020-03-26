HSBC Holdings plc 12.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

HSBC Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HSBA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Berenberg. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 430 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -12.3% from the opening price of 490.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 49.4 points and decreased 107.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 687.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 432.8 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 549.22 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 598.40. There are currently 20,331,965,256 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 76,664,620. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £99,850,282,613 GBP.

