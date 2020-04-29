HSBC Holdings plc 11.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by DZ Bank

HSBC Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSBA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at DZ Bank. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. DZ Bank have set their target price at 370 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.1% from the opening price of 416.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 46.35 points and decreased 143.7 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 687.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 387.65 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 478.14 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 570.95. There are currently 20,365,013,016 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 60,427,498. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £85,869,076,138 GBP.

