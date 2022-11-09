HSBC Holdings plc 10.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

HSBC Holdings plc with ticker (LON:HSBA) now has a potential upside of 10.0% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 530 GBX for the company, which when compared to the HSBC Holdings plc share price of 477 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.0%. Trading has ranged between 410 (52 week low) and 567 (52 week high) with an average of 31,594,861 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £93,560,557,000.



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a banking and financial services company. The Company’s segments include Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), Commercial Banking (CMB) and Global Banking and Markets (GBM). WPB provides a range of retail banking and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management and private wealth solutions for customers. CMB offers a range of products and services to serve the needs of commercial customers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises and corporates. These include credit and lending, international trade and receivables finance, commercial insurance and investments. GBM provides tailored financial solutions to government, corporate and institutional clients and private investors worldwide. The Company operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.







