HSBC Holdings plc 10.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

HSBC Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HSBA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. HSBC Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 450 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.4% from today’s opening price of 407.75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 82.25 points and decreased 178.45 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 687.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 387.65 GBX.

HSBC Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 500.42 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 578.90. There are currently 20,365,013,016 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 71,045,630. Market capitalisation for LON:HSBA is £82,549,581,503 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn